174: Skyrocket Your Business Growth with Kas Andz

My guest, Kas Andz, is the CEO and founder of an award-winning agency based in London that pours rocket fuel on business growth. He's also a marathoner, high performance entrepreneur and - the best part - he's only 21.

Living life "full out" is Kas' motto after several long years of depression and failure, which motivated him to bootstrap his current company and live a life of meaning and contribution.

In this episode we discuss everything from his journey through those painful years to how to automate more parts of your business, grow and train a team as well as what it means to truly be successful.