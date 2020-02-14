177: Valentine's Day Special - The 3 Pillars to a Great Relationship

Happy Valentine's Day!

Whether you're celebrating Singles Awareness or cuddling up to your other half today, the most important thing to remember is that love is not a destination, object or someone outside of you - but rather your own ability to create and find it in the people and situations you come across :)

In today's special episode I share with you some simple tools to do this in your own relationships through The 3 Pillars. These are the foundation to any successful relationship or partnership and they will serve you in life if you practice them.