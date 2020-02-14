The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
177: Valentine's Day Special - The 3 Pillars to a Great Relationship
0:00
-25:52

177: Valentine's Day Special - The 3 Pillars to a Great Relationship

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Feb 14, 2020

Happy Valentine's Day!

Whether you're celebrating Singles Awareness or cuddling up to your other half today, the most important thing to remember is that love is not a destination, object or someone outside of you - but rather your own ability to create and find it in the people and situations you come across :)

In today's special episode I share with you some simple tools to do this in your own relationships through The 3 Pillars. These are the foundation to any successful relationship or partnership and they will serve you in life if you practice them.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture