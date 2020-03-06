180: Addiction, Recovery & Fearless Happyness with Max Nijst

Addiction. Relapse. Struggle. Purpose. Max Nijst is an author, speaker and Substance Abuse Counselor and recently celebrated the release of his first book, "Fearless Happyness." In it he details his battles with addiction, hard-won life lessons and the hope that exists for anyone struggling on a similar path.
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
