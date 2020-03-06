The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

180: Addiction, Recovery & Fearless Happyness with Max Nijst
Mar 06, 2020

Addiction. Relapse. Struggle. Purpose. Max Nijst is an author, speaker and Substance Abuse Counselor and recently celebrated the release of his first book, "Fearless Happyness." In it he details his battles with addiction, hard-won life lessons and the hope that exists for anyone struggling on a similar path.

