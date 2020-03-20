The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

182: Shine From the Inside Out with Summer Cathryn
182: Shine From the Inside Out with Summer Cathryn

Mar 20, 2020

Summer is an inspiring leader and coach that has helped many clients, many of them women, transform their confidence, change their brain and regain their power mentally, emotionally and spiritually. In this episode, Summer shares her story of struggle and how she came to walk the path she is on today, and we also do a deep dive into changing your brain, intuitive eating, sexuality, empowerment and a ton of other juicy stuff. 

