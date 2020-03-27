183: 3 Steps to Practice Eating Mindfully

In today's episode, I share with you what I've learned over the last few years and how you can incorporate it into your own life so you can slow down and mitigate the damage stress does to your quality of life through its impact on your eating.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes