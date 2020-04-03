184: The 3 Questions to Ask Before Any Decision

In today's episode I'm going to share with you my "Decision Compass" - a simple tool that you can use for any important decision in your life to decide if it is in alignment with your highest, personal Truth.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes