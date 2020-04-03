The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
184: The 3 Questions to Ask Before Any Decision
184: The 3 Questions to Ask Before Any Decision

Tudor Alexander
Apr 03, 2020

In today's episode I'm going to share with you my "Decision Compass" - a simple tool that you can use for any important decision in your life to decide if it is in alignment with your highest, personal Truth.

