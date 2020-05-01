188: 15 Simple Achievements You Can Have Today

What is one thing you are proud of that you've achieved recently?

For most people, they will answer that question with something measurable or external. Why? Because that's how we've been conditioned for the most part. Making more money, scoring well on a recent test, getting our "hustle" on and being productive with our to-do list and so on.

Today I want to share with you a different perspective and one that is very important in our constant quest for achievement.

It's the simple idea that internal achievements are equally as important as those external ones we chase, and we'll unpack 15 of them that you can have TODAY which will truly give you a sense of accomplishment when you do.