192: From Fear to Faith, Part 1: 4 Mind-Blowing Physics Principles That Will Give You Hope

In today's episode of The Dance of Life, I decided to share with you some of my favorite principles from physics and the world around us (don't worry, it's not complicated) that have blown my mind and helped me return to a grounded state even with everything going on.

Tune in for this special series where the natural world and how things really work will leave you with a sense of awe and, most importantly, faith in your own ability and life as a part of this amazing system.

Today is part one, where we explore some fascinating principles, and next week we're going to dive into the formula for using them to create the life you want despite what's going on around you.