193: From Fear to Faith, Part 2: How to Create a Life You Love

On last week's episode of The Dance of Life, I shared with you some fascinating principles from nature that help to ground us in hope, faith and strength. It's all about perspective, and timeless reminders are key to keeping us grounded.

Today we're taking that information to the next level and getting practical. How do you create a life that you love, even if the world is going crazy and frothing at the mouth with fear around you? Tune in today and find out because it's actually much simpler than you think.