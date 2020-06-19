195: 5 Reasons You Are Your Biggest Investment

Do you know what your biggest investment is?

Hint: It’s right under your nose (literally…)

If you didn’t guess yourself, you’re not alone. Most people don’t realize that they are their biggest investments, that their health, their mind and their spirit are the assets that are the most valuable they own.

You are possibility, you are creation – you are the space and canvas upon which reality manifests.

That may sound a little poetic or out there, but when you really get your own power to create and shape the world then you realize that investing in this power by taking care of your health, your mind and nurturing your spirit are the most important things you should be doing each and every day.

And today we’re going to explore some of those things, but more importantly we are going to look at why, exactly, you are your biggest investment because it often takes regular reminders to bring us back into our own greatness.