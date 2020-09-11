The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

207: Unapologetically Abundant with Petia Kolibova
0:00
-1:02:53

207: Unapologetically Abundant with Petia Kolibova

Tudor Alexander
Sep 11, 2020

Petia and I sit down to chat about her own life journey conquering an eating disorder and low self-esteem into now being a successful entrepreneur and coach. We chat about what it takes to create self worth, why it's important for your pocketbook and how other things like a healthy body and healthy relationships all tie into your sense of self worth. If you know anyone struggling with self-worth, or if this rings true, share it. I know this was a big one for me, so I'm super glad to share all of these golden nuggets with you.

