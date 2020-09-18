208: The Mindset Miracle with Dean Dwyer

Join me on today's interview with fitness and mindset expert Dean Dwyer!

Dean shares his story of transformation and we hit on many awesome golden nuggets about aging and maintaining vibrant health, how to create new habits and stick to them, why people fail in maintaining new habits and some of the biggest lessons he's learned in his work in the health and fitness space.

Dean also shares his Successsful Body Protocol and Scorecard for success - the 10 vital habits that are non-negotiable for him every day. It's an exciting and super valuable conversation for anyone looking to uplevel their habits and discipline, and I can't wait to hear what you think about it.