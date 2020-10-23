The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

213: Biohacking, Chakras and Transformation with Tricia Reid
213: Biohacking, Chakras and Transformation with Tricia Reid

Tudor Alexander
Oct 23, 2020

Today I want to share with you a totally fun and awesome stream-of-consciousness talk with my friend and coach Tricia Reid. It’s not often that I have guests ask me in-depth questions about my life, so Tricia and I go back and forth on a lot of things with both of us opening up about our lives, what we’ve learned and some really interesting biohacks and strategies to live a better life.

