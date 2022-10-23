290: Once Saved Always Saved, Part 4 - Predestination & Election

Part 4 of my "Once Saved Always Saved" series discussing predestination and election. We will look at both the Old Testament and the New Testament and see how God predestines things in history, even something as seemingly meaningless as a lot (casting dice). We will also cover election, and what that means for eternal security in salvation.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes