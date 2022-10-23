The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

290: Once Saved Always Saved, Part 4 - Predestination & Election
290: Once Saved Always Saved, Part 4 - Predestination & Election

Oct 23, 2022

Part 4 of my "Once Saved Always Saved" series discussing predestination and election. We will look at both the Old Testament and the New Testament and see how God predestines things in history, even something as seemingly meaningless as a lot (casting dice). We will also cover election, and what that means for eternal security in salvation.

