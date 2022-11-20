The incarnation of Jesus is one of the most profound aspects of Christianity. The infinite, all-powerful Creator humbled Himself and became man to be with us, teach us and ultimately give His life for us so that we, too, could live like Him. It is too much to fathom, yet never too much to appreciate, and by studying it we can gain a new understanding of our own existence because all aspects of Jesus' life and the cross were predestined.
293: Once Saved Always Saved, Part 7 - The Incarnation of Jesus & Freewill
Nov 20, 2022
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
