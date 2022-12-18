The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

296: Once Saved Always Saved, Part 10 - Answering Objections
Tudor Alexander
Dec 18, 2022

In this episode I wrap the series up and answer major objections and challenge verses to the topics of predestination, election and eternal security. It is a longer bible study but I hope it is a good resource for you. 

I breakdown over 20 cases in different categories like: Universalism, False Converts, Works-Based Verses, Legalism, Being Cut Off and Famous Failures like Judas, Lucifer and Saul. I support each case with ample cross-references and commentary. 

If you like this content, stay connected at: www.danceoflife.com

