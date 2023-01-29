301: From Deviance to Devotion with Ilia Kolosov

In this interview I sit down with my friend Ilia and we chat about his journey from being at rock bottom to being transformed with a new heart courtesy of Jesus Christ.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes