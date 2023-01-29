The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

301: From Deviance to Devotion with Ilia Kolosov
Jan 29, 2023

In this interview I sit down with my friend Ilia and we chat about his journey from being at rock bottom to being transformed with a new heart courtesy of Jesus Christ.

