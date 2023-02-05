The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

302: The TRUTH About the Sabbath!
302: The TRUTH About the Sabbath!

Tudor Alexander
Feb 05, 2023

In this study we will do a deep dive into the history of the sabbath, how it was changed, whether Christians should celebrate the sabbath (and why), what day is the sabbath on and whether the day starts at sunrise or at sunset. As usual, the bible has the answers to all of our questions.

