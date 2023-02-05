302: The TRUTH About the Sabbath!

In this study we will do a deep dive into the history of the sabbath, how it was changed, whether Christians should celebrate the sabbath (and why), what day is the sabbath on and whether the day starts at sunrise or at sunset. As usual, the bible has the answers to all of our questions.
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
