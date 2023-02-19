304: From Darkness Back to Light with Angela Lalande

In this episode I sit down with my friend Angela, a best selling author of "The Younger Self Letters" and her recent book, "The Lighthouse Method," where she describes her journey back to a faith centered life as well as practical strategies to navigate the darker periods of our life's seasons. To get a copy of Angela's new book, The Lighthouse Method, you can find it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Lighthouse-Method-Shine-Again-After-ebook/dp/B0B9QJ9QN7 For more content like this, stay connected at: www.danceoflife.com
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes