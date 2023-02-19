The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

304: From Darkness Back to Light with Angela Lalande
304: From Darkness Back to Light with Angela Lalande

Feb 19, 2023

In this episode I sit down with my friend Angela, a best selling author of "The Younger Self Letters" and her recent book, "The Lighthouse Method," where she describes her journey back to a faith centered life as well as practical strategies to navigate the darker periods of our life's seasons.  To get a copy of Angela's new book, The Lighthouse Method, you can find it on Amazon:  https://www.amazon.com/Lighthouse-Method-Shine-Again-After-ebook/dp/B0B9QJ9QN7 For more content like this, stay connected at: www.danceoflife.com

