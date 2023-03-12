307: END TIMES #3 - Is Jesus King Now or in the Future?

The question of Jesus' kingship is of critical importance in the study of the end times. Because most views believe in a future, literal reign of Jesus on the throne of David in Jerusalem, what this means is that Jesus is not king right now. However the bible says otherwise, and by examining scripture closely we can see the truth about the end of days and what the millennial kingdom really is. Furthermore, we must remember that Jesus is both King and Priest, but if He isn't reigning right now as as King then what that means is that He is also not acting as High Priest - which is a dangerous road to walk down in our theology. Stay connected at: www.danceoflife.com

