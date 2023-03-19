308: END TIMES #4 - The Binding of Satan

One of the most vivid scenes in the book of Revelation is the binding of Satan, but will this happen in the future or has it already happened in the past? The answer to this question depends on what your interpretation of the events in question are and it can have serious consequences on what you believe. In this episode we will investigate what scripture has to say on the matter and also look at some fascinating history and archaeology.
Commentary on Ephesians 4:8 https://johnstott.org/bible_studies/14-june-2019/
At Satan's Command: A New Translation of the Mt. Hermon Inscription https://www.douglashamp.com/at-satans-command-a-new-translation-of-the-mt-hermon-inscription/
The Second Coming of Saturn: The Mount Hermon Inscription https://www.skywatchtv.com/2022/01/09/saturn18/