315: END TIMES #11 - What is the Abomination of Desolation?
May 07, 2023

In some of Jesus' final warnings about the end times, Jesus spoke of the abomination of desolation that was first revealed to the prophet Daniel. This meaning of this term, "the abomination of desolation," or "the abomination that causes desolation" has been hotly debated by many over the last 2,000 years. Some believe it was fulfilled long ago when the Romans defiled the Jewish temple, while others believe there will be a future antichrist that will step into a physical temple that Jews will rebuild and proclaim himself to be God. 

And yet when we closely examine history and scripture side by side, the truth as always reveals itself. In this episode we will see how the abomination of desolation spoken of by both Daniel and Jesus is neither of these things, and yet something much more sinister. In order to see it we need spiritual eyes and not worldly ones, because the implications for this prophecy are major.

Stay connected at: www.danceoflife.com

RESOURCES:

End Times Prophetic Timeline https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/1/d/e/2PACX-1vRiMza0rWIbxv3wQ8mM9w8Kdw_eRgN6TeeMj1iHZYhrEqHsS8OOFBoT9T2aSUE_Nwt9-nEzKToeSovv/pubhtml

