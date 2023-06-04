The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

319: END TIMES #15 - The Beasts of Daniel & Revelation
Jun 04, 2023

The two most prolific end times books in the bible, Daniel and Revelation, have visions of terrible beasts that will persecute God's people throughout time and up until the return of Christ. But do these beasts represent individuals, like an antichrist, or are they symbolic of political and religious powers? Today we will look at both of these books in tandem and see what all of these visions have to tell us about what is soon to come. 

End Times Prophetic Timeline https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/1/d/e/2PACX-1vRiMza0rWIbxv3wQ8mM9w8Kdw_eRgN6TeeMj1iHZYhrEqHsS8OOFBoT9T2aSUE_Nwt9-nEzKToeSovv/pubhtml

