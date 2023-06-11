320: END TIMES #16 - Who is the Woman Riding the Beast? (Revelation 17)

The final vision of evil that John sees in Revelation is that of a woman riding a beast. This woman is called "Mystery, Babylon the Great, Mother of Harlots and Abominations of the Earth." It is quite the title, and the bible tells us that this woman is drunk with the blood of believers because of the persecution she wages over them.

But who is this woman and why is she riding a beast? As usual God is very particular with the details He has revealed in scripture, and careful study reveals the exact identity of Mystery Babylon. Today we will look at scripture and history to see who she is, and more importantly: why we living today need to prepare ourselves for her rule.

