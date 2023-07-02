323: END TIMES #19 - The Image of the Beast

The apostle John saw a vision of a beast acting as a false prophet in the end times by working great signs and wonders to deceive people. This beast, which looked like a lamb but spoke like a dragon, would bring the world ultimately back to worshipping the first beast that ruled for over 1,000 years with an iron fist. It would do so by way of its false signs and wonders, as well as by deceiving the world into building an image (representation) of the first beast, that would then come to life and force people to take the mark of the beast. These passages in the book of Revelation are pretty famous, but what do they actually mean and how do they apply to us today? Believe it or not the image of the beast is being constructed at this very time, and it will soon be ready. The second beast has already come and is actively working its false signs and wonders, to the great deception of countless people. In today's episode we will see what scripture and history tell us about this second beast and its wonders, as well the infamous image of the beast and how it is currently being constructed. Stay connected at: www.danceoflife.com RESOURCES:

End Times Prophetic Timeline https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/1/d/e/2PACX-1vRiMza0rWIbxv3wQ8mM9w8Kdw_eRgN6TeeMj1iHZYhrEqHsS8OOFBoT9T2aSUE_Nwt9-nEzKToeSovv/pubhtml

Religion is Good for Your Health https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicolefisher/2019/03/29/science-says-religion-is-good-for-your-health/?sh=77e94bbf3a12

Rise of the Religious Left https://www.nationalreview.com/2021/01/the-rise-of-the-religious-left/

Could AI become God's new voice? ChatGPT, AGI, and the evolution of intelligence. https://www.reddit.com/r/mormon/comments/138unxq/could_ai_become_gods_new_voice_chatgpt_agi_and/

The Radical Movement to Worship AI as a New God https://www.scu.edu/ethics/media-mentions/stories/the-radical-movement-to-worship-ai-as-a-new-god.html

The Holy Alliance: Ronald Reagan and John Paul II https://content.time.com/time/subscriber/article/0,33009,974931,00.html

Top worship songs come from MegaChurches https://www.christianpost.com/news/nearly-all-top-25-worship-songs-are-tied-to-5-megachurches.html

Martin Scorsese Meets Pope Francis, Announces Film About Jesus – Report https://variety.com/2023/film/global/martin-scorsese-pope-francis-film-about-jesus-1235627620/

The President Presents the Medal of Freedom to John Paul II https://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/news/releases/2005/04/images/20050402-1_p41269-60jpg-515h.html

The Chosen Passes Baywatch in Popularity https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/chosen-surpasses-baywatch-popularity-series-be-translated-600-languages?fbclid=IwAR2FnbeJq4fzmoKEBLcMExc80SvXeJ2JCWlZEoWeUzqF2Dmj5lC7jJtTsnI

Washington DC and Vatican architecture comparisons https://abcnews.go.com/blogs/politics/2013/03/how-to-get-past-political-dogma

https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductReview-g187791-d11449807-Small_Group_Vatican_Museums_Sistine_Chapel_St_Peter_s_Basilica_Guided_Tour-Rome_La.html

https://www.alamy.com/washington-district-of-columbia-united-states-of-america-washington-monument-park-obelisk-on-national-mall-american-flags-and-us-capitol-image337838703.html

Knights of Columbus https://www.kofc.org/en/members/resources/social-media/months/2016/october.html

Jerry Fallwell & The Moral Majority https://study.com/academy/lesson/what-is-the-moral-majority-definition-issues.html

Michael Voris & The Church Militant https://www.churchmilitant.com/mission

Ye's Trump dinner is a high point for Catholic nationalists' influence campaign https://www.ncronline.org/news/yes-trump-dinner-high-point-catholic-nationalists-influence-campaign

Pastors for Trump announce campaign to get former president re-elected https://www.audacy.com/krld/news/national/pastors-for-trump-announce-campaign-to-get-him-re-elected

Famous Shriners https://www.ranker.com/list/famous-shriners-members/user-x

AI to re-write the bible? https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/world-economic-forum-contributor-says-ai-could-rewrite-bible-create-correct-religions

White House Faith-Based & Community Initiative https://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/government/fbci/president-initiative.html

The Ten Commandments Commision - A Judeo-Christian Initiative for a Better Tomorrow https://www.tencommandmentsday.com/

Michael Flynn is recruiting an ‘Army of God’ in growing Christian nationalist movement https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/michael-flynn-is-recruiting-an-army-of-god-in-growing-christian-nationalist-movement

‘SEVEN RAYS’’ Prayer To Archangel Michael By Michael Flynn! [WATCH] https://thetruedefender.com/seven-rays-prayer-to-archangel-michael-by-michael-flynn-watch/

Pope Francis meets actor who plays Jesus in ‘The Chosen’ https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/248657/pope-francis-meets-actor-who-plays-jesus-in-the-chosen

Mel Gibson Statements on Vatican II https://www.americamagazine.org/politics-society/2023/01/13/mel-gibson-antisemitism-244526

Mel Gibson says his wife could be going to hell https://www.today.com/popculture/mel-gibson-says-his-wife-could-be-going-hell-wbna4224452

Passion of the Christ’ Actor Jim Caviezel Says Mary ‘Guided’ His Career, Film Depicts Her as ‘Co-Redemptrix’ https://christiannews.net/2019/06/22/passion-of-the-christ-actor-jim-caviezel-says-mary-guided-his-career-film-depicts-her-as-co-redemptrix/

Mel Gibson and Jesuit Fr. Fulco https://blog.storyterrace.com/uk/father-fulco

5 Reasons Not to See the Passion of the Christ (transubstantiation) https://banneroftruth.org/us/resources/articles/2004/five-reasons-not-to-go-see-the-passion-of-the-christ/

The Cutting Edge - 3 things shaping the new world order https://www.cuttingedge.org/category_results.cfm?Category=45&Category=45

One-Eyed Jesus False Messiah in the Passion https://www.cuttingedge.org/news/n1898.cfm

Pastoral Reactions to the Passion https://tottministries.org/the-passion-of-the-christ-part-1/

Rick Warren on the Passion of the Christ https://www.cbn.com/spirituallife/biblestudyandtheology/perspectives/passionmovie_teens_rrating.aspx?mobile=false&u=1

The Poison in the Passion of the Christ https://www.av1611.org/Passion/passion.html

How Much did the Jesuits influence Shakespeare? https://catholicherald.co.uk/how-much-did-the-jesuits-influence-shakespeare/

Jesuit Hollywood https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/27074076-jesuit-hollywood-how-the-papacy-and-its-jesuits-controlled-hollywood-fo