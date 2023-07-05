The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

324: Was Jesus Crucified on a Cross or a Stake?
Tudor Alexander
Jul 05, 2023

There are some who have argued that Jesus was killed on a stake rather than the traditional two-beam cross which is associated with Christianity. Some even go so far as saying the cross is a pagan symbol or that Christianity is pagan or that the bible can't be trusted. Today we will examine these claims in-depth with history and scripture as our guide so that we find the truth about Jesus' crucifixion. Stay connected at: https://www.danceoflife.com For resources cited in this presentation, go here: https://www.danceoflife.com/post/324-was-jesus-crucified-on-a-cross-or-a-stak To support my work, please go here: https://www.danceoflife.com/support

