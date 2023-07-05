324: Was Jesus Crucified on a Cross or a Stake?

There are some who have argued that Jesus was killed on a stake rather than the traditional two-beam cross which is associated with Christianity. Some even go so far as saying the cross is a pagan symbol or that Christianity is pagan or that the bible can't be trusted. Today we will examine these claims in-depth with history and scripture as our guide so that we find the truth about Jesus' crucifixion. Stay connected at: https://www.danceoflife.com For resources cited in this presentation, go here: https://www.danceoflife.com/post/324-was-jesus-crucified-on-a-cross-or-a-stak To support my work, please go here: https://www.danceoflife.com/support
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes