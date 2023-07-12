325: The Power of Prayer with Don Newman

In this episode I sit down with Don Newman, author of 3 books including his recent, "Praying for Reign: Never Underestimate The Power And Impact Of Your Prayers." Don is also Executive Director of Publishing for Salem Author Services and a former state trooper. We talk about the power of prayer to bring us closer to God as well as his unique experience working for law enforcement and how it was a ministry. We also talk about what prayer really is and why, often, it is easy to forget in our busy world. Stay connected at: https://www.danceoflife.com To support my work please visit: https://www.danceoflife.com/support
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes