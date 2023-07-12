The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
325: The Power of Prayer with Don Newman
0:00
-1:03:54

325: The Power of Prayer with Don Newman

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jul 12, 2023

In this episode I sit down with Don Newman, author of 3 books including his recent, "Praying for Reign: Never Underestimate The Power And Impact Of Your Prayers." Don is also Executive Director of Publishing for Salem Author Services and a former state trooper. We talk about the power of prayer to bring us closer to God as well as his unique experience working for law enforcement and how it was a ministry. We also talk about what prayer really is and why, often, it is easy to forget in our busy world. Stay connected at: https://www.danceoflife.com To support my work please visit: https://www.danceoflife.com/support

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture