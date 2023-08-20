The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

332: END TIMES #26 - The 7 Seals of Revelation (Revelation 6 & 8)
332: END TIMES #26 - The 7 Seals of Revelation (Revelation 6 & 8)

Aug 20, 2023

The 7 seals of Revelation describe a series of dramatic events that will happen before the return of Christ. But what do these events represent and when will they happen? Or have they already occurred? Today we will examine the 7 seals closely and see the profound truth they have to reveal of our own position in the unfolding of bible prophecy.

