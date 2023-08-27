333: END TIMES #27 - The 7 Trumpets of Revelation (Revelation 8, 9 & 11)

The 7 trumpets of Revelation describe major judgments that God passes upon the world. But are these judgments something yet to happen, or do they reveal that bible prophecy has actually been happening throughout history? And if so, what does it say for our own position in the scheme of biblical events? Today we will look at how the 7 trumpets are fulfilled in history and why they confirm the timeline we saw in the 7 churches and the 7 seals.

Stay connected at: https://www.danceoflife.com

To support my work, please visit: https://www.danceoflife.com/support

For resources mentioned visit: https://www.danceoflife.com/post/the-7-trumpets-of-revelation-revelation-8-9-11