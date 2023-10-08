339: THE TRINITY #1 - Introduction & Foundations

The Trinity is a foundational teaching of biblical Christianity, but today many Christians either do not understand its importance or, worse, doubt this important revelation from God. In this first episode of a comprehensive series, we will establish some foundations for the Trinity and take a look at why it is so important. We will also answer a few common objections that many bring up.

