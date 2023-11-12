344: THE TRINITY #6 - What does "Son of God" mean?

Jesus was accused of blasphemy and making Himself equal to God several times, and an important part of this narrative is how He related the title "Son of God" to Himself. Today those who deny the teaching of the Trinity argue that this title means Jesus' ontology (or nature of being) is different than God in some way because of this title, yet we will see that in reality it is exactly the opposite: the title "Son of God" proves Jesus' divinity as God and as the second person of the Trinity.
00:00 - Intro & Review
04:57 - Firstborn as a Title
8:23 - "Son of God" as a Type
22:49 - Jesus as "The" Son of God
50:21 - The Son of God as King & Messiah
1:11:43 - The Meaning of "Only Begotten"
1:21:23 - Final Thoughts