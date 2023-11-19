The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

345: THE TRINITY #7 - What does "Son of Man" mean?
345: THE TRINITY #7 - What does "Son of Man" mean?

By far the most prominent title that Jesus uses to refer to Himself is "the Son of Man." On face value this seems like a reference to His humble humanity, yet studying this term in the context of scripture as a whole reveals a profound truth of Jesus' complex identity as humble human servant, propitiation for sins and divine conquering king.

00:00 - Intro & Review 

05:56 - "Son of Man" as a Title

07:16 - "Son of Man" as a Human Servant

24:35 - "Son of Man" as Propitiation

34:25 - "Son of Man" as Deity, King, Conquering Messiah

1:11:50 - Final Thoughts

