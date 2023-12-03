The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

348: THE TRINITY #9 - Does Jesus' subordination refute the Trinity?
Dec 03, 2023

Those who reject the Trinity argue that Jesus’ subordination to the Father during His earthly ministry proves an ontological difference. In other words, they argue that this proves only God the Father is God. Even in camps that argue the Trinity, the belief that Christ’s earthly subordination reflects an eternal subordinate position is one that ultimately changes the nature of the Son. In this episode we will unpack all the major verses in this debate and see what scripture has to say.

