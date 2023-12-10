The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

350: THE TRINITY #10 - Jesus in the Old Testament | Typology
Tudor Alexander
Dec 10, 2023

One of the most fascinating topics of bible study is that of typology, or pictures and shadows in the Old Testament that point to Christ and His ministry in the New Testament. God has embedded the scriptures richly with countless pictures of Christ, and by studying these clues we can see a consistent message about both who Christ is as well as who God is as a triune being. 

Stay connected at: https://tudoralexander.substack.com/

Timeline: 00:00 - Introduction  07:02 - Principles of Typology 14:18 - Biblical Basis for Typology 25:26 - Typology in Jesus Ministry  40:16 - The Trinity in Genesis 49:41 - Examples of Types of Jesus 57:10 - Prophecies of Jesus 1:04:09 - Final Thoughts

