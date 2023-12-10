350: THE TRINITY #10 - Jesus in the Old Testament | Typology

One of the most fascinating topics of bible study is that of typology, or pictures and shadows in the Old Testament that point to Christ and His ministry in the New Testament. God has embedded the scriptures richly with countless pictures of Christ, and by studying these clues we can see a consistent message about both who Christ is as well as who God is as a triune being.

Timeline: 00:00 - Introduction 07:02 - Principles of Typology 14:18 - Biblical Basis for Typology 25:26 - Typology in Jesus Ministry 40:16 - The Trinity in Genesis 49:41 - Examples of Types of Jesus 57:10 - Prophecies of Jesus 1:04:09 - Final Thoughts