Answering 8 Questions on The Problem of Evil

The problem of evil is an important thing to reconcile in soteriology, so today we will examine 8 big questions that are commonly asked.
00:00 - Introduction
04:49 - Question 1: Why are we totally depraved?
09:22 - Question 2: How do we explain people doing good?
15:06 - Question 3: Why is there evil in the world?
22:28 - Question 4: Does God predestine sin?
54:23 - CHALLENGE: Jeremiah 19:1-6
1:04:27 - Question 5: How can God ordain evil without being evil?
1:19:07 - Question 6: How can God ordain arguments?
1:31:37 - Question 7: What about suicide?
1:34:53 - Question 8: What about the unforgivable sin?