The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Answering 8 Questions on The Problem of Evil

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
May 01, 2026
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The problem of evil is an important thing to reconcile in soteriology, so today we will examine 8 big questions that are commonly asked.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 04:49 - Question 1: Why are we totally depraved?

  • 09:22 - Question 2: How do we explain people doing good?

  • 15:06 - Question 3: Why is there evil in the world?

  • 22:28 - Question 4: Does God predestine sin?

  • 54:23 - CHALLENGE: Jeremiah 19:1-6

  • 1:04:27 - Question 5: How can God ordain evil without being evil?

  • 1:19:07 - Question 6: How can God ordain arguments?

  • 1:31:37 - Question 7: What about suicide?

  • 1:34:53 - Question 8: What about the unforgivable sin?

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