Birthday Special: Life Lessons & Answering Your Questions

Well… I’m the big 4-0. Hard to believe, but here we are. A little older, a little slower, a little more body fat - yet a little more wisdom and a lot more God, which is what matters most. Today I want to share with you some important life lessons that I’ve learned, as well as answer your burning questions (the ones that you sent in) so we can have some fun.
Timeline
00:00 - Introduction
13:13 - Important Preface
27:29 - The Last 10 Years
52:14 - The Good
1:07:17 - The Bad
1:32:51 - The Ugly
1:51:15 - The True
2:26:22 - The Number 40 in the Bible
2:35:32 - Why It's A Crazy Time
2:50:58 - Question 1 (ilistentonoise)
2:56:50 - Question 2 (pinnitt)
3:03:25 - Question 3 (88Vicky)
3:04:22 - Question 4 (Tbear1990)
3:11:35 - Question 5 (RascalKyng)
3:13:07 - Question 6 (freedfromevil4213)
3:15:47 - Question 7 (Aaron Atz)
3:21:24 - Question 8 (Jennifer Sidathong)
3:23:13 - Question 9 (David Eldridge)
3:30:34 - Question 10 (Blake Tanguay)
3:31:35 - Question 11 (vgp64/Vince)
3:35:21 - Question 12 (TruthMatters/Roni)
3:34:34 - Question 13 (Ian Berdanier)
4:09:36 - Question 14 (Jamie Shin)
4:13:35 - Question 15 (Nancy Amrstrong)
4:15:56 - Question 16 (Afra Hall-Beers)
4:25:55 - Question 17 (Ben Burney)
4:29:21 - Question 18 (Dr. Eric G Sins)
4:30:07 - Question 19 (Mom)
4:35:03 - Question 20 (Jamie Young)
4:38:25 - Question 21 (Sue)
4:42:45 - Question 22 (Barb Sebo)
4:46:06 - Question 23 (Trish)
4:49:39 - Question 24 (Kimberly Elliot)
4:52:02 - Question 25 (Heather Deaton)
4:52:16 - Question 26 (Cynthia Hatfield)
4:55:20 - Question 27 (Amanda Larochelle)
4:59:44 - Question 28 (Mimi)
5:07:03 - Question 29 (Debra Timmerman)
5:12:36 - Question 30 (Jules Fisher)
5:17:24 - Question 31 (Ravi Bhatia)
5:21:56 - The Future