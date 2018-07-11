The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
BONUS Episode: "The Beach" - A Guided Visualization Meditation [5min]
BONUS Episode: "The Beach" - A Guided Visualization Meditation [5min]

Jul 11, 2018

This is a simple #guided #meditation that I created to help you immediately escape #stress and center yourself by #visualizing a beautiful, relaxing beach where your troubles can be washed away. Enjoy!

