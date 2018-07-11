BONUS Episode: "The Beach" - A Guided Visualization Meditation [5min]

This is a simple #guided #meditation that I created to help you immediately escape #stress and center yourself by #visualizing a beautiful, relaxing beach where your troubles can be washed away. Enjoy!
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
