Christ is King: Ecumenical Christofascism Disguised as the Great Commission

Today many influencers are inciting people to use the term “Christ is King” as a rallying cry against the obvious evils of Zionism, Communism, Islam and Liberalism — yet the spirit and agenda behind this seemingly biblical statement is actually part of the antichrist NWO agenda. Today we will examine this phenomenon closely and show with scripture and history why it is both wrong and also uniting people to the final beast system.
00:00 - Introduction
13:59 - Important History
1:14:07 - Theological Errors: Soteriology
1:44:23 - Theological Errors: Christology
1:56:19 - Theological Errors: Ecclesiology
2:15:05 - Theological Errors: Eschatology
2:29:17 - Quick Review
2:32:29 - Christian Nationalism & The NWO