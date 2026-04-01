The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Christ is King: Ecumenical Christofascism Disguised as the Great Commission

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Apr 01, 2026
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Today many influencers are inciting people to use the term “Christ is King” as a rallying cry against the obvious evils of Zionism, Communism, Islam and Liberalism — yet the spirit and agenda behind this seemingly biblical statement is actually part of the antichrist NWO agenda. Today we will examine this phenomenon closely and show with scripture and history why it is both wrong and also uniting people to the final beast system.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 13:59 - Important History

  • 1:14:07 - Theological Errors: Soteriology

  • 1:44:23 - Theological Errors: Christology

  • 1:56:19 - Theological Errors: Ecclesiology

  • 2:15:05 - Theological Errors: Eschatology

  • 2:29:17 - Quick Review

  • 2:32:29 - Christian Nationalism & The NWO

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