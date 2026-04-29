Correcting PatristicNectar's Sunday Patriotism

The narrative on Sunday sacredness is gradually and consistently increasing in culture, and as expected — many religious and institutional voices are clamoring to convince people that Sunday is the solution to the toxic secular way of life. But this is one giant dark to light dialectic, and it is important to have the right knowledge of history and scripture to see through it. Today I will respond to a video by PatristicNectar on this issue, and whether Sunday is really the Christian day of rest or an ancient counterfeit.
00:00 - Introduction
03:48 - Part 1
15:57 - Part 2
21:54 - Part 3
36:06 - Part 4
41:10 - Part 5
53:07 - Part 6
1:08:52 - Part 7
1:27:41 - Part 8
1:30:52 - Part 9
1:45:45 - Part 10
1:49:42 - Part 11