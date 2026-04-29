The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Correcting PatristicNectar's Sunday Patriotism

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Apr 29, 2026
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The narrative on Sunday sacredness is gradually and consistently increasing in culture, and as expected — many religious and institutional voices are clamoring to convince people that Sunday is the solution to the toxic secular way of life. But this is one giant dark to light dialectic, and it is important to have the right knowledge of history and scripture to see through it. Today I will respond to a video by PatristicNectar on this issue, and whether Sunday is really the Christian day of rest or an ancient counterfeit.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 03:48 - Part 1

  • 15:57 - Part 2

  • 21:54 - Part 3

  • 36:06 - Part 4

  • 41:10 - Part 5

  • 53:07 - Part 6

  • 1:08:52 - Part 7

  • 1:27:41 - Part 8

  • 1:30:52 - Part 9

  • 1:45:45 - Part 10

  • 1:49:42 - Part 11

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