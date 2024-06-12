The climate change agenda has increasingly become more prevalent in culture, and an interesting phenomenon has happened in the last 10-15 years — climate change has become a moral issue. No longer exclusive to the woke, secular, liberal Left — climate change is now uniting both the Left and the Right into one moral cause, and that cause will lead to the…
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Dark to Light: The Marriage of Climate Change & Christian Nationalism
Jun 12, 2024
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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