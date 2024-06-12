The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Dark to Light: The Marriage of Climate Change & Christian Nationalism

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Tudor Alexander
Jun 12, 2024
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The Truth

The Truth

Tudor Alexander
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February 7, 2024
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The climate change agenda has increasingly become more prevalent in culture, and an interesting phenomenon has happened in the last 10-15 years — climate change has become a moral issue. No longer exclusive to the woke, secular, liberal Left — climate change is now uniting both the Left and the Right into one moral cause, and that cause will lead to the…

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