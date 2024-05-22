The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
May 22, 2024
7
7
Islam is a massive religion with an interesting history, and the bible predicted the rise of this power primarily as a judgment against the medieval papacy. But how was Islam created and, more importantly, how will it come to wander after the Beast like the rest of the world in these final days? By studying history carefully, we can understand Islam’s origin and also it’s role in the coming great delusion.

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 07:46 - Two Perspectives

  • 58:00 - Comparison of Islam & Catholicism

  • 1:13:23 - Secret Society Connections

  • 1:28:31 - Putting it Together

  • 2:18:26 - The Future of Islam

  • 2:50:36 - How the Quran Refutes Itself

  • 3:13:01 - Final Thoughts & The Gospel

