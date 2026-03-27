The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Does God Cause Sin? 4 Reasons Hyper-Calvinism is WRONG

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Mar 27, 2026
The Wrath of the Serpent & The Wrath of the Lamb

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The monergistic gospel says that God is sovereign over both evil and good - but what does this mean in terms of sin? Is God causing sin to happen? Is sin a product of humanity or even Satan? Today we will explore this nuanced discussion from a monergistic perspective with the bible as our foundation.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 28:59 - What is Hyper-Calvinism?

  • 1:15:38 - Problem #1: Confusion of Primary & Secondary Causes

  • 1:58:10 - Why Does Sin Happen?

  • 2:34:53 - Problem #2: Inconsistency With God's Character

  • 3:11:00 - Appeals to the Law

  • 3:16:45 - Problem #3: Removes Moral Agency

  • 3:29:58 - Problem #4: Evil is Meaningless

  • 3:40:33 - Final Thoughts

  • 3:55:22 - Quick Review

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