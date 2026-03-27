Does God Cause Sin? 4 Reasons Hyper-Calvinism is WRONG

The monergistic gospel says that God is sovereign over both evil and good - but what does this mean in terms of sin? Is God causing sin to happen? Is sin a product of humanity or even Satan? Today we will explore this nuanced discussion from a monergistic perspective with the bible as our foundation.
00:00 - Introduction
28:59 - What is Hyper-Calvinism?
1:15:38 - Problem #1: Confusion of Primary & Secondary Causes
1:58:10 - Why Does Sin Happen?
2:34:53 - Problem #2: Inconsistency With God's Character
3:11:00 - Appeals to the Law
3:16:45 - Problem #3: Removes Moral Agency
3:29:58 - Problem #4: Evil is Meaningless
3:40:33 - Final Thoughts
3:55:22 - Quick Review