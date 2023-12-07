With the conflict happening in the Middle East many are quickly appropriating the words of scripture to the world headlines. One popular topic today is the “Psalm 83 War” or “Psalm 83 Conflict” that supposedly is foretold in Psalm 83. Yet close analysis proves that Psalm 83 is not a prophecy at all but rather written for the Israelites of King David’s t…
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END TIMES #32: Refuting Dispensationalism | Why Psalm 83 is NOT a Prophecy
Dec 07, 2023
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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