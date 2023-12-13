With the advent of wars in Ukraine and Israel, many are quickly appropriating these unfolding events to bible prophecy. Specifically, Ezekiel 38 is being discussed as potentially unfolding or about to unfold in the near future. But what do the bible and history have to say about these things? Today we will learn the truth behind Ezekiel 38 using scriptu…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
END TIMES #33: Refuting Dispensationalism | Why Ezekiel 38 Has Been Fulfilled (Gog & Magog)
Dec 13, 2023
∙ Paid
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes