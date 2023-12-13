The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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END TIMES #33: Refuting Dispensationalism | Why Ezekiel 38 Has Been Fulfilled (Gog & Magog)

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Tudor Alexander
Dec 13, 2023
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With the advent of wars in Ukraine and Israel, many are quickly appropriating these unfolding events to bible prophecy. Specifically, Ezekiel 38 is being discussed as potentially unfolding or about to unfold in the near future. But what do the bible and history have to say about these things? Today we will learn the truth behind Ezekiel 38 using scriptu…

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