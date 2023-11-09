False Peace, False Gospel, Climate Change, Christian Zionism & A Devil Comet!

It is a testament to the craziness of the world we live in that all the topics in this podcast can converge into one cohesive narrative, but here we are. The man of sin is rallying the world around a false peace with his usual new age Earth worship gospel of climate change and social justice. Meanwhile Christian Zionists are frothing at the mouth for Israel because they want the antichrist to show up, and NASA is up to their old tricks again. May the Lord Jesus have mercy on us all.
