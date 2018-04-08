The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

GPM1 - Guided Piano Meditation 1: "What do you see?" (3 minutes)
Tudor Alexander
Apr 08, 2018

What do you see when you look in the mirror? Remember your true nature as a force of creation in this guided meditation over improvised piano. For text of the meditation refer to the show notes on the website. Original content by Tudor Alexander. 

