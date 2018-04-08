GPM1 - Guided Piano Meditation 1: "What do you see?" (3 minutes)

What do you see when you look in the mirror? Remember your true nature as a force of creation in this guided meditation over improvised piano. For text of the meditation refer to the show notes on the website. Original content by Tudor Alexander.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
