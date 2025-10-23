The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Healthy Like a Fox: Oral Health

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Oct 23, 2025
Share
How the Golden Rule Helps Spread the Gospel

How the Golden Rule Helps Spread the Gospel

Tudor Alexander
·
February 26, 2024
Read full story
The Most Amazing Gift

The Most Amazing Gift

Tudor Alexander
·
December 21, 2023
Read full story

God gave us a body to take care of and it is important to maintain that body with love and care. Especially because we are at the end of the genesis curse, there are many considerations these days to living a healthy life. It is also important from an eschatological perspective, because one day the world will ostracize those who do not obey its counterfeit system of worship — which means we must not be dependent on institutions or pharmaceutical drugs as much as possible.

In this free series I go over 20 years of experience in the realm of health and wellness and discuss important strategies on how to maintain what we’ve been given so that you can be as healthy as possible for what’s to come.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:41 - The Importance of pH

  • 18:39 - Red Light Therapy

  • 26:37 - Other Strategies

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture