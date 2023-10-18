Carbohydrates are our main source of energy, and they’re also delicious. They’ve gotten a bad wrap in the last decade or two as things like the “keto diet” or “paleo” have gone mainstream, but carbs are not evil. They key is knowing how to make good choices with them. Below are my guiding rules for making healthy, lifelong choices with carbohydrates. Many of these things are discussed in my article on how to detox from sugar, so see that for a deeper dive on blood sugar basics and how to heal this area of your life. Another important and related article is my guide on how to recover from adrenal fatigue, since blood sugar and cortisol/stress are intimately related.