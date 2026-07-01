The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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In Dependence Day: Celebrating Catholic Contributions to American History

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jul 01, 2026
True Freedom in Christ

True Freedom in Christ

Tudor Alexander
·
December 19, 2023
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Supplement Timing: A Complete Guide

Supplement Timing: A Complete Guide

Tudor Alexander
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November 10, 2023
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With the momentous 250th anniversary of the United States inciting waves of patriotism, as well as a crumbling American identity due to failed politics and failed nationalism, the opportunity is ripe for the Beast to remake America in its image. Catholic influencers are carefully pivoting America toward Catholicism, and using historical revisionism to convince people that Catholicism has been a net positive for American history. But today we will examine that history carefully, and with scripture as our guide we will decide what the facts really state about America’s role with Catholicism and bible prophecy.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 16:51 - The Spanish Conquests

  • 36:07 - Jesuit Reductions & French Revolution

  • 49:06 - Early American History (1700-1900): Maryland

  • 57:00 - Early American History (1700-1900): The Revolutionary War

  • 1:09:46 - Early American History (1700-1900): Famous Assassinations

  • 1:12:51 - Early American History (1700-1900): Famines, Fires & Demographic Wars

  • 1:22:18 - Early American History (1700-1900): The Civil War

  • 1:34:55 - Early American History (1700-1900): Dispensationalism

  • 1:38:55 - The 20th Century (1900-1950): Central Banking & Financial Schemes

  • 1:46:02 - The 20th Century (1900-1950): Culture Shaping

  • 1:49:30 - The 20th Century (1900-1950): World War 2

  • 1:56:50 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): Culture Shaping

  • 2:01:53 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): Mother Theresa & Fake Charities

  • 2:06:00 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): JFK

  • 2:11:02 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): Environmentalism & Liberalism

  • 2:14:21 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): 1970's Crises

  • 2:19:36 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): Sexual Abuse

  • 2:23:45 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): 1987 Stock Market Crash

  • 2:27:25 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): Wars & Crusades

  • 2:29:53 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): The Doc Com Bubble

  • 2:31:05 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): 9/11

  • 2:32:36 - Final Thoughts

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