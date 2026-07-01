In Dependence Day: Celebrating Catholic Contributions to American History

With the momentous 250th anniversary of the United States inciting waves of patriotism, as well as a crumbling American identity due to failed politics and failed nationalism, the opportunity is ripe for the Beast to remake America in its image. Catholic influencers are carefully pivoting America toward Catholicism, and using historical revisionism to convince people that Catholicism has been a net positive for American history. But today we will examine that history carefully, and with scripture as our guide we will decide what the facts really state about America’s role with Catholicism and bible prophecy.
00:00 - Introduction
16:51 - The Spanish Conquests
36:07 - Jesuit Reductions & French Revolution
49:06 - Early American History (1700-1900): Maryland
57:00 - Early American History (1700-1900): The Revolutionary War
1:09:46 - Early American History (1700-1900): Famous Assassinations
1:12:51 - Early American History (1700-1900): Famines, Fires & Demographic Wars
1:22:18 - Early American History (1700-1900): The Civil War
1:34:55 - Early American History (1700-1900): Dispensationalism
1:38:55 - The 20th Century (1900-1950): Central Banking & Financial Schemes
1:46:02 - The 20th Century (1900-1950): Culture Shaping
1:49:30 - The 20th Century (1900-1950): World War 2
1:56:50 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): Culture Shaping
2:01:53 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): Mother Theresa & Fake Charities
2:06:00 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): JFK
2:11:02 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): Environmentalism & Liberalism
2:14:21 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): 1970's Crises
2:19:36 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): Sexual Abuse
2:23:45 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): 1987 Stock Market Crash
2:27:25 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): Wars & Crusades
2:29:53 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): The Doc Com Bubble
2:31:05 - The 20th Century (1950-Present): 9/11
2:32:36 - Final Thoughts