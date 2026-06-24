The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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ORDO SALUTIS: 90 Verses That PROVE the New Testament is Monergistic

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jun 24, 2026
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The Bible is a revelation of the sovereign God working to accomplish His glory in an unstoppable and predestined way. This is the basis for the good news, yet many rage at these things because they hate the sovereignty of God. Today we will go through the entire New Testament and look at several verses which settle this debate once and for all, and hopefully also oﬀer you some great encouragement for the months and years to come.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 16:23 - The Gospel of Matthew

  • 20:45 - The Gospel of Mark

  • 25:59 - The Gospel of Luke

  • 31:31 - The Gospel of John

  • 45:15 - Acts

  • 1:02:27 - Romans

  • 1:09:44 - 1st & 2nd Corinthians

  • 1:20:25 - Galatians

  • 1:27:56 - Ephesians

  • 1:35:00 - Philippians

  • 1:39:18 - Colossians

  • 1:41:47 - 1st & 2nd Thessalonians

  • 1:47:00 - Timothy, Titus & Philemon

  • 1:54:40 - Hebrews

  • 1:59:05 - James

  • 2:00:52 - 1st & 2nd Peter

  • 2:07:41 - 1 John

  • 2:09:57 - Jude

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