ORDO SALUTIS: 90 Verses That PROVE the New Testament is Monergistic

The Bible is a revelation of the sovereign God working to accomplish His glory in an unstoppable and predestined way. This is the basis for the good news, yet many rage at these things because they hate the sovereignty of God. Today we will go through the entire New Testament and look at several verses which settle this debate once and for all, and hopefully also oﬀer you some great encouragement for the months and years to come.
00:00 - Introduction
16:23 - The Gospel of Matthew
20:45 - The Gospel of Mark
25:59 - The Gospel of Luke
31:31 - The Gospel of John
45:15 - Acts
1:02:27 - Romans
1:09:44 - 1st & 2nd Corinthians
1:20:25 - Galatians
1:27:56 - Ephesians
1:35:00 - Philippians
1:39:18 - Colossians
1:41:47 - 1st & 2nd Thessalonians
1:47:00 - Timothy, Titus & Philemon
1:54:40 - Hebrews
1:59:05 - James
2:00:52 - 1st & 2nd Peter
2:07:41 - 1 John
2:09:57 - Jude